UPDATE 5-Oil rises, but growing U.S. output threatens rally
* OPEC cut compliance around 90 pct, but U.S. output rising (Updates with comment, refreshes prices)
SINGAPORE, July 13 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0015 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1334.76 -0.5% -6.690 USD/JPY 79.33 0.06% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.4743 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1569.5 -0.06% -0.990 US CRUDE 85.77 -0.36% -0.310 DOW JONES 12573.27 -0.25% -31.26 ASIA ADRS 113.81 -2.16% -2.51 -------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Economy fears hit shares; bonds rally
SE ASIA STOCKS-Most snap two-day winning streak
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- EZRA HOLDINGS
- Ezra's third-quarter net profit jumped 248 percent to $22.4 million from a year earlier, helped by a strong contribution from its subsea segment and foreign exchange gains. It also said it had won six contracts worth a total of $87 million.
-- CAPITALAND LTD
- Property developer CapitaLand said its wholly owned subsidiaries had sold their entire 20.75 percent stake in United Malayan Land Bhd for about S$62.6 million.
-- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD
- Singapore Exchange said it is offering SGX S&P CNX Nifty Options from July 16.
-- YONGNAM HOLDINGS LTD
- Yongnam said it had secured three new contracts worth a total of S$63.8 million for structural steelworks and a specialist civil engineering contract.
MARKET NEWS > Nikkei slips ahead of China growth data > Wall St drops on tech warnings; P&G cuts Dow's losses > Safe-haven bidding pushes yields near historic lows > Euro, commodity currencies shaky as China risk looms > Gold down on Fed stimulus outlook, dollar rise > Brent ends above $101 on US Iran sanctions > Key political risks to watch in Singapore
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
S.Korea China Hong Kong
Taiwan India Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA:
Singapore diary
U.S. earnings diary
European diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* OPEC cut compliance around 90 pct, but U.S. output rising (Updates with comment, refreshes prices)
BAGHDAD, Feb 20 Iraq and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday to study the construction of a pipeline to export crude oil from the northern Iraqi fields of Kirkuk via Iran, the Iraqi oil ministry said in a statement.
LONDON, Feb 20 Hedge funds and other money managers have amassed a very large bullish position in crude oil futures and options without so far having much impact on oil prices.