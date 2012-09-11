UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Following is some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0011 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1429.08 -0.61% -8.840 USD/JPY 78.22 -0.05% -0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6592 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD 1727.69 0.17% 2.900 US CRUDE 96.22 -0.33% -0.320 DOW JONES 13254.29 -0.39% -52.35 ASIA ADRS 118.08 -0.58% -0.69 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip, euro dips before German ruling, Fed SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly down; Vietnam at two-week low STOCKS TO WATCH -- THAI BEVERAGE PCL, FRASER AND NEAVE LTD - Thai Beverage said it may work with a partner to make an offer for Fraser and Neave, which could potentially thwart moves by Dutch brewer Heineken to take full control of Tiger Beer maker Asia Pacific Breweries. -- COSCO CORP (SINGAPORE) LTD - COSCO Corp (Singapore) said its unit has secured a contract worth over $200 million from Axis Offshore to build a harsh environment semi-submersible accomodation rig. -- TIGER AIRWAYS HOLDINGS LTD - Budget carrier Tiger Airways said it carried 556,000 passengers in August, up 62 percent from a year ago, supported by growth in its Singapore operations. It reported a passenger load factor of 84 percent. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei falls amid caution ahead of German ruling, Fed > Wall Street drops before Fed; tech sector weighs > Bonds rise as stock loss trumps inflation worries > Euro falls first time in 4 days but Fed could limit > Gold eases but remains near 6-month high, eyes Fed > Oil higher on expectations of Fed economic stimulus > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Eric Meijer)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources