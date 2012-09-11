Following is some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0011 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1429.08 -0.61% -8.840 USD/JPY 78.22 -0.05% -0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6592 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD 1727.69 0.17% 2.900 US CRUDE 96.22 -0.33% -0.320 DOW JONES 13254.29 -0.39% -52.35 ASIA ADRS 118.08 -0.58% -0.69 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip, euro dips before German ruling, Fed SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly down; Vietnam at two-week low STOCKS TO WATCH -- THAI BEVERAGE PCL, FRASER AND NEAVE LTD - Thai Beverage said it may work with a partner to make an offer for Fraser and Neave, which could potentially thwart moves by Dutch brewer Heineken to take full control of Tiger Beer maker Asia Pacific Breweries. -- COSCO CORP (SINGAPORE) LTD - COSCO Corp (Singapore) said its unit has secured a contract worth over $200 million from Axis Offshore to build a harsh environment semi-submersible accomodation rig. -- TIGER AIRWAYS HOLDINGS LTD - Budget carrier Tiger Airways said it carried 556,000 passengers in August, up 62 percent from a year ago, supported by growth in its Singapore operations. It reported a passenger load factor of 84 percent. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei falls amid caution ahead of German ruling, Fed > Wall Street drops before Fed; tech sector weighs > Bonds rise as stock loss trumps inflation worries > Euro falls first time in 4 days but Fed could limit > Gold eases but remains near 6-month high, eyes Fed > Oil higher on expectations of Fed economic stimulus > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Eric Meijer)