UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Following is some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0002 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 .SPX 1313.32 -1.43% -19.100 USD/JPY JPY= 78.96 -0.16% -0.130 10-YR US TSY YLD US10YT=RR 1.6153 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD XAU= 1563.15 0.08% 1.250 US CRUDE CLc1 87.69 -0.15% -0.130 DOW JONES .DJI 12419.86 -1.28% -160.83 ASIA ADRS .BKAS 111.49 -2.16% -2.46 ----------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro gain on German ruling; Fed in focus SE ASIA STOCKS-Up on economic recovery hopes; Thai index hits 16-yr high STOCKS TO WATCH -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD, THAI BEVERAGE PCL - A group linked to Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi made a $7.2 billion cash offer to take over Fraser and Neave, two weeks ahead of a crucial shareholder vote on Heineken NV's separate offer for F&N's key beer business. Fraser and Neave has requested a trading halt. -- GENTING SINGAPORE PLC - Staff at a casino run by Genting Singapore could face criminal charges after the city state's regulator fined the company for breaching safeguards. -- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD - Singapore Telecommunications, the largest telecoms company in southeast Asia, plans to acquire more high-tech firms, including in Israel, as it transforms itself into a multimedia and information and communications technology company. -- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD - Singapore Airlines signed a deal worth nearly $400 million to equip its aircraft with advanced in-flight entertainment and communication systems in a bid to gain an edge over other carriers. MARKET NEWS > Wall St ends flat as Fed wait nears an end > Bonds fall on German court ruling, 10-year sale > Euro rises to 4-month high vs dollar > Platinum up on South African mine unrest, gold flat > Brent up on German ruling, but EIA data curbs rise > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Eric Meijer)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources