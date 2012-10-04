Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0014 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1450.99 0.36% 5.240
USD/JPY 78.44 -0.03% -0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6198 -- 0.003
SPOT GOLD 1778.89 0.08% 1.500
US CRUDE 88.18 0.05% 0.040
DOW JONES 13494.61 0.09% 12.25
ASIA ADRS 119.66 -0.39% -0.47
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil slumps on China, Europe worries; dollar
gains
SE ASIA STOCKS-Most retreat; energy-related shares weak
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- IEV HOLDINGS LTD
- IEV Holdings said it would receive a 15 percent interim
cash dividend from its associated company CNG Vietnam Joint
Stock Company for this year, amounting to $1.5 million.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei edges up with initial kick from strong U.S. data
> Wall St stays afloat on firm data but HP drags
> Bonds little changed before Fed minutes, jobs data
> Yen slips; euro eyes ECB, Spanish bond sale
> Gold rises after US jobs data, defies drop in oil
> Oil falls as global economic data dims demand outlook
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
S.Korea China Hong Kong
Taiwan India Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA:
Singapore diary
U.S. earnings diary
European diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
(Reporting by Charmian Kok)