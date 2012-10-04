Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0014 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1450.99 0.36% 5.240 USD/JPY 78.44 -0.03% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6198 -- 0.003 SPOT GOLD 1778.89 0.08% 1.500 US CRUDE 88.18 0.05% 0.040 DOW JONES 13494.61 0.09% 12.25 ASIA ADRS 119.66 -0.39% -0.47 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil slumps on China, Europe worries; dollar gains SE ASIA STOCKS-Most retreat; energy-related shares weak STOCKS TO WATCH -- IEV HOLDINGS LTD - IEV Holdings said it would receive a 15 percent interim cash dividend from its associated company CNG Vietnam Joint Stock Company for this year, amounting to $1.5 million. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei edges up with initial kick from strong U.S. data > Wall St stays afloat on firm data but HP drags > Bonds little changed before Fed minutes, jobs data > Yen slips; euro eyes ECB, Spanish bond sale > Gold rises after US jobs data, defies drop in oil > Oil falls as global economic data dims demand outlook > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Charmian Kok)