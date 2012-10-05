Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0006 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1461.4 0.72% 10.410 USD/JPY 78.52 0.06% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6698 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1791.59 0.17% 3.040 US CRUDE 91.49 -0.24% -0.220 DOW JONES 13575.36 0.60% 80.75 ASIA ADRS 121.20 1.29% 1.54 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro climbs on ECB; stocks rise before jobs data SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippine, Malaysia, Indonesia at all-time high STOCKS TO WATCH -- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD - ST Engineering said its electronics arm had won about S$166 million worth of contracts for rail electronics and satellite communications and sensor solutions in the third quarter. -- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES LTD - Global Logistic Properties, which own warehouses in China and Japan, said on Thursday it leased 39,000 square metres to wholesale firm Arata Corp in Japan. -- SEMBCORP MARINE LTD - Rigbuilder Sembcorp Marine's subsidiary Jurong Shipyard has signed a letter of intent with Prosafe AS for the construction of a semi-submersible accomodation rig. MARKET NEWS > S&P 500 on verge of 5-year high day ahead of jobs data > U.S. Bond prices fall on day before key jobs data > Euro romps higher; BOJ, U.S. jobs data loom > Gold hits 11-month high after ECB; $1,800 in sight > Oil jumps, gasoline futures gain 5 pct on refinery fire > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Richard Pullin)