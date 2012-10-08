Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2357 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1460.93 -0.03% -0.470 USD/JPY 78.7 0.06% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7428 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1778.6 -0.11% -1.880 US CRUDE 89.66 -0.24% -0.220 DOW JONES 13610.15 0.26% 34.79 ASIA ADRS 120.65 -0.45% -0.55 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares gain, bonds tumble as U.S. unemployment falls SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia at record for 2nd day; commodities lead STOCKS TO WATCH -- PROPERTY - Singapore on Friday set a maximum tenure of 35 years for all new residential property loans as part of new measures to cool its housing market. -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD - Conglomerate Fraser and Neave said it has revised up the valuation of some of its properties, including its serviced residences, shopping malls and commercial assets, by about S$498 million. -- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES LTD - Global Logistic Properties, which owns warehouses in China and Japan, said on Friday it had sold 16.7 percent of GLP Japan Logistics Partners, a joint venture with China Investment Corp, to clients of CBRE Global Multi Manager for S$98 million. -- TRANSCU GROUP LTD - Life sciences firm Transcu Group has appointed Lawrence Rikio Komo to be its chief executive officer from Oct. 8, replacing Akihiko Matsumura, who will remain as a non-executive vice chairman. MARKET NEWS > S&P 500 dips after four days of gains; earnings eyed > Prices fall as jobless rate improves, new supply due > Improvement in U.S. jobs data lifts dollar vs yen > Gold drops from 11-month high after US payrolls > Oil dips as weak global economy offsets rise in US jobs > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Chris Gallagher)