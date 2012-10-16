Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0007 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1440.13 0.81% 11.540 USD/JPY 78.76 0.19% 0.150 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6682 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1737.54 0.12% 2.050 US CRUDE 91.78 -0.08% -0.070 DOW JONES 13424.23 0.72% 95.38 ASIA ADRS 119.36 1.01% 1.19 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on Spain bets and data, euro flat SE ASIA STOCKS-Malaysia off 2-week lows; Indonesia pares losses STOCKS TO WATCH -- M1 LTD - Telecommunications firm M1 said its net profit in the third quarter fell 19.5 percent from a year earlier to S$33.1 million, hurt partly by higher operating expenses. -- K-REIT ASIA - K-REIT Asia, which owns offices, has changed its name to Keppel REIT. The trust said its third-quarter distribution per unit was 1.96 Singapore cents, up 84.5 percent from a year earlier, helped by higher rents and property income. -- LIAN BENG GROUP LTD - Construction firm Lian Beng said it will not proceed with an earlier plan to list its engineering and concrete business in Taiwan, citing market conditions and new policies imposed by Taiwan authorities recently. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei rises after Citigroup earnings impress > Wall St rallies on Citigroup's earnings, retail sales > Treasuries dip as sales data undermines safety appeal > Euro flat vs dollar, awaiting Spain decision > Gold down 1 pct as funds take profits after rally > Nearing expiry, Brent Nov. Crude rises on N.sea delay > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Chris Gallagher)