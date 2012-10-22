UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SINGAPORE, Oct 22 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0005 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1433.19 -1.66% -24.150 USD/JPY 79.2 -0.13% -0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7624 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1717.59 -0.14% -2.400 US CRUDE 89.53 -0.58% -0.520 DOW JONES 13343.51 -1.52% -205.43 ASIA ADRS 120.69 -1.27% -1.55 ---------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall after disappointing US earnings SE ASIA STOCKS-Weaker; Jakarta ends below record STOCKS TO WATCH - SINGAPORE AIRLINES The airline has frozen cadet-pilot recruitment and cut flying hours for junior pilots in a business slowdown, the Straits Times reported. SIA's spokesman told the newspaper the last cadet intake was early this year and it has not decided when hiring will resume. - OUE, FRASER & NEAVE Overseas Union Enterprise, backed by Indonesia's Lippo Group, may team up with Japan's Kirin Holdings to thwart a $7.2 billion takeover offer for Fraser and Neave Ltd from companies linked to Thailand's third-richest man, sources said. In an unexpected move, OUE said on Friday it is seeking partners in a potential takeover bid for F&N, without identifying the parties. - YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS The Myanmar-focused property development company said administrative expenses in July-September rose by S$8.73 million ($7.15 million) to S$9.28 million, resulting in a net loss of S$4.12 million for the group versus a net profit of S$1.39 million a year ago. The group's second-quarter revenue jumped 59 percent to S$11.60 million. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei sheds 1.5 pct, snaps 5-day winning run > Investors face earnings blitz with dread > Prices gain with rising appetite for low-risk assets > Yen still in the doldrums; Canadian dollar skids > Gold has biggest 1-day drop since July > Oil falls on economic worries > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ($1 = 1.2207 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources