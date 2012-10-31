UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2350 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1412.16 0.02% 0.220 USD/JPY 79.82 0.08% 0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7032 -- 0.009 SPOT GOLD 1719.44 -0.04% -0.610 US CRUDE 86.11 -0.15% -0.130 DOW JONES 13096.46 -0.08% -10.75 ASIA ADRS 119.71 -0.30% -0.36 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares trade flat, gasoline up after storm's damage SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly weaker, Thai stocks rebound in weak month STOCKS TO WATCH -- DBS GROUP HOLDINGS - DBS Group, Southeast Asia's biggest lender, posted a 12 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Thursday, helped by a sharp drop in bad debt charges and double-digit growth in income from its core lending business. -- SMRT CORP LTD - Public transport provider SMRT said its second quarter net profit fell 2.2 percent to S$33.3 million from a year ago, hurt by higher losses from its bus business and higher operating expenses for its trains. -- GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD - Palm oil firm Golden Agri-Resources said its wholly-owned subsidiary has established a ringgit-denominated Islamic medium term note programme of up to 5 billion ringgit. -- MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST - Mapletree Commercial Trust, which owns commercial assets, said it has appointed Loke Huey Teng as its chief financial officer with effect from November 23, replacing Shane Peter Hagan. {ID:nSNZ395qZk] MARKET NEWS > Wall St ends flat, tech shares dip after Sandy shutdown > Prices climb on month-end trades after megastorm > Euro, AUD calm ahead of China PMI > Gold up with Wall St on day but posts monthly loss > Gasoline up on U.S. Northeast supply worry, crude mixed > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources