SINGAPORE, Nov 5 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0010 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1414.2 -0.94% -13.390 USD/JPY 80.43 -0.04% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7208 -- 0.003 SPOT GOLD 1681.36 0.30% 5.000 US CRUDE 84.75 -0.13% -0.110 DOW JONES 13093.16 -1.05% -139.46 ASIA ADRS 119.75 -0.95% -1.15 ----------------------------------------------------------- STOCKS TO WATCH - SINGAPORE AIRLINES The airline reported a 54 percent drop in second-quarter net profit and said the outlook remained challenging, made worse by high and volatile jet fuel prices. But the results were in line with the S$93 million ($76 million) average forecast of four analysts polled by Reuters and better than the S$78 million net profit achieved in the April-June quarter. - STARHUB The telecoms company reported a 27 percent rise in quarterly profit. It maintained its outlook for operating revenue to grow in the low single-digit range year-on-year. - COSCO The shipbuilder's quarterly net profit fell 17 percent and it forecast a weak outlook.