SINGAPORE, Nov 5 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
--------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0010 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1414.2 -0.94% -13.390
USD/JPY 80.43 -0.04% -0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7208 -- 0.003
SPOT GOLD 1681.36 0.30% 5.000
US CRUDE 84.75 -0.13% -0.110
DOW JONES 13093.16 -1.05% -139.46
ASIA ADRS 119.75 -0.95% -1.15
-----------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease on caution before U.S.
elections
SE ASIA STOCKS-Malaysia retreats; telecom stocks fall
STOCKS TO WATCH
- SINGAPORE AIRLINES
The airline reported a 54 percent drop in second-quarter net
profit and said the outlook remained challenging, made worse by
high and volatile jet fuel prices.
But the results were in line with the S$93 million ($76
million) average forecast of four analysts polled by Reuters and
better than the S$78 million net profit achieved in the
April-June quarter.
- STARHUB
The telecoms company reported a 27 percent rise in quarterly
profit. It maintained its outlook for operating revenue to grow
in the low single-digit range year-on-year.
- COSCO
The shipbuilder's quarterly net profit fell 17 percent and
it forecast a weak outlook.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei opens down, softer yen seen supporting exporters
> Wall St ends storm-shortened week with a sell-off
> Bond prices flat as investors eye election
> Dollar in favour as market eyes election
> Gold edges up after U.S. jobs report sparked sell-off
> Oil falls as U.S. acts to boost East Coast fuel supply
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
