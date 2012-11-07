UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0004 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1428.39 0.79% 11.130 USD/JPY 80.22 -0.15% -0.120 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7331 -- -0.018 SPOT GOLD 1710.54 -0.28% -4.800 US CRUDE 88.18 -0.60% -0.530 DOW JONES 13245.68 1.02% 133.24 ASIA ADRS 121.49 0.60% 0.72 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street gains as U.S. votes, euro steady SE ASIA STOCKS-Most weak; Malaysia falls to five-week low STOCKS TO WATCH -- SATS LTD - SATS said its second quarter net profit rose 25 percent to S$50.3 million from a year ago, helped by higher sales in its food business. -- YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) - Yangzijiang Shipbuilding said its net profit in the third quarter fell 14 percent to 877.2 million yuan from a year ago, hurt partly by lower profit margins and lower vessel delivery. With a bleak outlook for the shipbuilding industry, the company said it was diversifying into ship demolishing and steel fabrication. -- ASCENDAS HOSPITALITY TRUST - Ascendas Hospitality Trust, which listed in July and owns hotels in Australia China and Japan, said its second quarter distributable income was S$8.7 million , 2.5 percent higher than its forecast. -- ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES LTD, FRASER AND NEAVE LTD - Heineken said its acquisition of Fraser and Neave's interests in Asia Pacific Breweries has been approved by the Competition Commission of Singapore.
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources