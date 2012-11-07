Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0004 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1428.39 0.79% 11.130 USD/JPY 80.22 -0.15% -0.120 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7331 -- -0.018 SPOT GOLD 1710.54 -0.28% -4.800 US CRUDE 88.18 -0.60% -0.530 DOW JONES 13245.68 1.02% 133.24 ASIA ADRS 121.49 0.60% 0.72 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street gains as U.S. votes, euro steady SE ASIA STOCKS-Most weak; Malaysia falls to five-week low STOCKS TO WATCH -- SATS LTD - SATS said its second quarter net profit rose 25 percent to S$50.3 million from a year ago, helped by higher sales in its food business. -- YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) - Yangzijiang Shipbuilding said its net profit in the third quarter fell 14 percent to 877.2 million yuan from a year ago, hurt partly by lower profit margins and lower vessel delivery. With a bleak outlook for the shipbuilding industry, the company said it was diversifying into ship demolishing and steel fabrication. -- ASCENDAS HOSPITALITY TRUST - Ascendas Hospitality Trust, which listed in July and owns hotels in Australia China and Japan, said its second quarter distributable income was S$8.7 million , 2.5 percent higher than its forecast. -- ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES LTD, FRASER AND NEAVE LTD - Heineken said its acquisition of Fraser and Neave's interests in Asia Pacific Breweries has been approved by the Competition Commission of Singapore. MARKET NEWS > Wall St jumps as election waiting nears the end > Bonds fall as auction lackluster; vote eyed > Dollar eyes U.S. presidential race, AUD shines > Gold jumps 2 pct on Obama bets, technical bounce > Oil up with Wall Street as U.S. goes to the polls > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: