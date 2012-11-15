Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0017 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1355.49 -1.39% -19.040 USD/JPY 80.19 -0.06% -0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5877 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1723.84 -0.13% -2.210 US CRUDE 86.23 -0.10% -0.090 DOW JONES 12570.95 -1.45% -185.23 ASIA ADRS 115.90 -1.45% -1.70 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks drop on fiscal turmoil, oil up on Mideast conflicts SE ASIA STOCKS-Down on lingering global concerns STOCKS TO WATCH -- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES LTD - Global Logistic Properties, one of the world's largest warehouse operators, is teaming up with large institutional investors to buy $1.4 billion of assets in Brazil as it looks to sustain its strong pace of growth. - GLP will raise about S$414.4 million ($339 million) through a private placement of shares to partly fund its acquisition of Brazilian assets. Citigroup Global Markets Singapore Pte. Ltd., Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte., J.P. Morgan (S.E.A.) Limited and China International Capital Corporation (Singapore) Pte. Limited were the joint bookrunners and joint placement agents for the deal while DBS Bank was the joint lead manager. -- CITY DEVELOPMENTS LTD - Property developer City Developments said its third quarter net profit rose 1.8 percent to S$134.5 million from a year ago, helped by higher sales of residential units but higher costs weighed. -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD - Commodity trader Olam said its first quarter net profit rose 26 percent to S$43.2 million from a year ago. -- STX OSV HOLDINGS - Offshore shipbuilder STX OSV said its third quarter net profit dropped 39 percent to 228 million Norwegian crowns ($39.6 million), hurt by a fall in sales. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei rises as weaker yen supports exporters > Wall St drops on deficit, Middle East concerns > U.S. bond prices hold firm on 'fiscal cliff' jitters > Euro halts five-day losing run; yen falls sharply > Gold rises on oil's gain, Middle East tensions > Oil up near $110 as Israel launches Gaza offensive > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: