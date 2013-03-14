UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SINGAPORE, March 14 Following is some company-related and market news which could affect the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0033 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1554.52 0.13% 2.040 USD/JPY 95.91 -0.19% -0.180 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0279 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD 1588.31 0.06% 1.020 US CRUDE 92.3 -0.24% -0.220 DOW JONES 14455.28 0.04% 5.22 ASIA ADRS 137.27 -0.15% -0.21 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar hovers near highs, Asian shares steady SE ASIA STOCKS-Broadly weaker; Thai stocks rebound on late buying STOCKS TO WATCH -- NOBLE GROUP LTD - Singapore-listed commodities firm Noble Group proposed to issue $400 million in principal amount of 3.625 percent notes due 2018 under the $3 billion medium term note program. -- GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD - Golden Veroleum, controlled by the Singapore palm oil firm Golden Agri-Resources through its investment in Verdant Fund, has procured a term loan facility from China Development Bank Corp for $500 million with total tenor of 15 years. -- IHH Healthcare - The Singapore and Malaysia-listed IHH Healthcare Bhd , Asia's largest hospital operator, will build a 2 billion ringgit ($643.40 million) hospital in Hong Kong with NWS Holdings Ltd. -- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD - Singapore Technologies Engineering said its electronics arm ST Electronics has set up a wholly owned subsidiary, ST Electronics (Wuxi) Co Ltd, in Wuxi, China with a paid up capital of 20 million yuan ($3.22 million). MARKET NEWS > Japan's Nikkei rebounds after two days of losses > Dow at record again, ends higher for 9th day > U.S. prices slip on stronger February retail sales > Dollar strong on upbeat data; kiwi knocked lower > Gold falls on optimism over US economic improvement > Brent crude falls on rising inventories, strong dollar > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources