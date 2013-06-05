Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
--------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0018 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1631.38 -0.55% -9.040
USD/JPY 100.16 0.16% 0.160
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1462 -- -0.004
SPOT GOLD 1398.31 -0.05% -0.730
US CRUDE 93.75 0.47% 0.440
DOW JONES 15177.54 -0.50% -76.49
ASIA ADRS 137.36 1.32% 1.80
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-US stocks buck global trend, close down;
dollar firms
SE ASIA STOCKS-Most markets rebound; Philippine lags
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST
- Mapletree Industrial Trust on Tuesday issued 10.9 million
new units at an issue price of S$1.5263 per unit, according to
the trust's distribution reinvestment plan. The new units will
start trading on June 5.
-- UNITED FIBER SYSTEM LTD
- United Fiber System, which has construction, property and
forestry businesses, has terminated a S$2.24 billion ($1.8
billion) plan to buy PT Golden Energy Mines
TBK.
-- KEPPEL CORP LTD
- Keppel Offshore and Marine, a unit of Keppel Corp, has won
an $800 million order from Azerbaijan to build a semisubmersible
drilling rig through its subsidiaries.
-- HEALTHWAY MEDICAL CORP LTD
- Healthway Medical Corp, a healthcare medical group, has
completed a proposed placement of up to 97.5 million shares at a
placement price of S$0.1026 per placement share.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei opens up 0.24 percent
> Wall St. ends down on fears Fed may scale back stimulus
> US Treasury prices edge down ahead of payrolls data
> Dollar inches up before jobs test, AUD on the defensive
> Gold falls 1 pct as India extends bullion import ban
> Brent oil up 1 pct on S.Korea import rebate rumor
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
