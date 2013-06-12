Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0003 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1626.13 -1.02% -16.680 USD/JPY 96.21 0.21% 0.200 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1846 -- -0.005 SPOT GOLD 1377.14 -0.13% -1.850 US CRUDE 94.92 -0.48% -0.460 DOW JONES 15122.02 -0.76% -116.57 ASIA ADRS 135.09 -1.10% -1.51 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares hit by stimulus fears; yen soars on BOJ inaction SE ASIA STOCKS-Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines drop on outflow worries STOCKS TO WATCH - UNITED ENGINEERS LTD United Engineers Ltd proposed renounceable underwritten one-for-one rights issue of up to 327 million new ordinary shares, which would raise gross proceeds of up to approximately S$490 million ($389.7 million). - SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD Australian satellite communications company NewSat has flagged its interest in Singapore Telecommunications Ltd's A$2 billion ($1.9 billion) sale of its Australian unit, Optus Satellite, said The Australian newspaper. - DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD DBS would still want to buy Temasek Holdings' entire stake in PT Bank Danamon Indonesia, Peter Seah, chairman of Southeast Asia's biggest lender, was quoted as saying in The Business Times newspaper. The bank extended its agreement with Temasek for two months after Indonesia's central bank approved the deal but capped DBS' share at 40 percent. - CAPITALAND LIMITED CapitaLand Limited plans to repurchase a principal amount of S$100 million of S$1.2 billion in 2.875 percent convertible bonds due 2016. - ASCENDAS HOSPITALITY TRUST MANAGEMENT Ascendas Hospitality Trust plans to open a pro-rata and non-renounceable preferential offering of 64 million shares on June 12, at an issue price of S$0.88 per new share, as part of its equity fund raising that also includes a private placement of 162 million shares. - MIDAS HOLDINGS LTD Midas Holdings said its joint venture company had secured a 1.26 billion yuan ($205 million) contract from Shenzhen Metro Group Co Ltd to supply train cars. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei set to fall on strong yen, weak global stocks > Wall St slides as BOJ move rattles trading > US bond yields at 14-month highs draw buyers > Yen jumps sharply after BOJ refrains from new measures > Gold down, worries over central bank stimulus weigh > Oil pares losses despite fears of cbank tightening > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: