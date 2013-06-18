Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0001 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1639.04 0.76% 12.310 USD/JPY 94.54 0.05% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1799 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1384.66 0.02% 0.310 US CRUDE 97.84 0.07% 0.070 DOW JONES 15179.85 0.73% 109.67 ASIA ADRS 135.77 1.79% 2.38 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares capped ahead of Fed meet SE Asia Stocks-Higher in subdued trade; Philippines outperforms FACTBOX - What the Fed will weigh at its June 18-19 meeting STOCKS TO WATCH SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD The airline's passenger load factor fell to 74.6 percent in May from 75.8 percent a year ago. The company said the operating environment remains challenging and yields are expected to remain under pressure. LIAN BENG GROUP LTD The construction company said its fully-owned subsidiary won an order in Singapore worth about S$85 million. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei rises, set for longest winning run since May 23 > Wall Street up in volatile session before Fed meeting > Bond prices fall on jitters over Fed bond buying > Dollar gains vs yen on stock bounce > Gold slips as U.S. equities rise > Brent crude slips from 10-week high > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: