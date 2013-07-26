Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2358 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1690.25 0.26% 4.310 USD/JPY 99.26 -0.02% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5769 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1334.9 0.14% 1.860 US CRUDE 105.49 0.00% 0.000 DOW JONES 15555.61 0.09% 13.37 ASIA ADRS 142.24 0.32% 0.45 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Facebook lifts U.S. stocks as dollar, global shares fall SE ASIA STOCKS- Weaker, Thai shares tumble on political concerns STOCKS TO WATCH SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD Singapore Airlines Ltd reported a 14 percent rise in its first-quarter operating profit but warned that yields were expected to be weaker due to cut-rate competition. SEMBCORP MARINE Sembcorp Marine said late on Thursday it would gain complete control of the board of PPL Shipyard, after Singapore's Court of Appeal ruled in its favour in its dispute with PPL Shipyard's minority shareholder PPL Holdings. CDL HOSPITALITY TRUSTS CDL Hospitality Trusts' income available for distribution fell 6.4 percent in the second quarter from a year ago due to lower revenue from its Singapore hotels. Revenue per available room from its properties in the city-state fell 8.5 percent to S$193 a day during the second quarter, down from S$211 a day a year ago. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei set to fall for 3rd day as yen strengthens > Nasdaq up on Facebook, but earnings curb Dow, S&P > Prices flat, investors cautious before Fed meeting > Dollar tumbles on tepid U.S. data, euro at 1-mth high > Gold rises on dollar drop, economic data in focus > Brent crude up slightly; gasoline falls nearly 4 cents > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: