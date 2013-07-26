Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2358 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1690.25 0.26% 4.310
USD/JPY 99.26 -0.02% -0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5769 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1334.9 0.14% 1.860
US CRUDE 105.49 0.00% 0.000
DOW JONES 15555.61 0.09% 13.37
ASIA ADRS 142.24 0.32% 0.45
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Facebook lifts U.S. stocks as dollar, global
shares fall
SE ASIA STOCKS- Weaker, Thai shares tumble on political
concerns
STOCKS TO WATCH
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD
Singapore Airlines Ltd reported a 14 percent rise
in its first-quarter operating profit but warned that yields
were expected to be weaker due to cut-rate competition.
SEMBCORP MARINE
Sembcorp Marine said late on Thursday it would gain complete
control of the board of PPL Shipyard, after Singapore's Court of
Appeal ruled in its favour in its dispute with PPL Shipyard's
minority shareholder PPL Holdings.
CDL HOSPITALITY TRUSTS
CDL Hospitality Trusts' income available for distribution
fell 6.4 percent in the second quarter from a year ago due to
lower revenue from its Singapore hotels. Revenue per available
room from its properties in the city-state fell 8.5 percent to
S$193 a day during the second quarter, down from S$211 a day a
year ago.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei set to fall for 3rd day as yen strengthens
> Nasdaq up on Facebook, but earnings curb Dow, S&P
> Prices flat, investors cautious before Fed meeting
> Dollar tumbles on tepid U.S. data, euro at 1-mth high
> Gold rises on dollar drop, economic data in focus
> Brent crude up slightly; gasoline falls nearly 4 cents
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
