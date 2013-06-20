SINGAPORE, June 20 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2356 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1628.93 -1.39% -22.880 USD/JPY 96.62 0.17% 0.160 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.3655 -- 0.011 SPOT GOLD 1347.31 -0.25% -3.380 US CRUDE 97.65 -0.60% -0.590 DOW JONES 15112.19 -1.35% -206.04 ASIA ADRS 134.37 -1.61% -2.19 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks brace for fall, China data eyed SE ASIA STOCKS-Flat to weaker ahead of Fed; Indonesia off high STOCKS TO WATCH OVERSEAS UNION ENTERPRISE Shareholders of Overseas Union Enterprise will be paid a special dividend after the listing of the company's hospitality real estate investment trust, which is expected to be launched soon, CEO Stephen Riady told the Business Times newspaper. SINGAPORE AIRLINES Singapore Airlines has placed a firm order for 30 Airbus A350-900 aircraft worth $8.6 billion at list prices, with options for 20 more of the jetliners, Airbus said at the Paris Airshow. MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST Mapletree Logistics Trust announced that it has signed an agreement with Oakline Co Ltd for the acquisition of property The Box Centre in South Korea. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei could edge down on Fed's stimulus signals > Wall St drops after Bernanke hints at slowing stimulus > U.S. yields jump as Bernanke signals less bond buying > Dollar rallies after Fed offers brighter economic view > Gold hits 1-month low on Bernanke stimulus signal > Oil pressured by Bernanke comments, crude stocks up > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: