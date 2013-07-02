Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0028 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1614.96 0.54% 8.680 USD/JPY 99.54 -0.11% -0.110 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.4858 -- 0.009 SPOT GOLD 1255.11 0.18% 2.310 US CRUDE 98.05 0.06% 0.060 DOW JONES 14974.96 0.44% 65.36 ASIA ADRS 135.26 0.76% 1.02 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, oil gain on US, European manufacturing data SE ASIA STOCKS-Most retreat; Jakarta underperforms after inflation data STOCKS TO WATCH -- PETRA FOODS LTD - Petra Foods has completed the sale of its cocoa business to Zurich-based Barry Callebaut AG with estimated proceeds of $860 million. -- CAPITALAND LTD - CapitaLand purchased BSG Holdings Pte Ltd, which owned four self-storage facilities in Singapore, with the consideration put at S$91.8 million ($72.5 million). -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD - Singapore's Fraser and Neave Ltd appointed Ng Jui Sia, formerly chief executive officer of F&N Holdings Bhd, a listed subsidiary in Malaysia, as chief executive officer of its non-alcoholic beverages operations. Huang Hong Peng, who has held regional senior management positions in Asia Pacific Breweries Ltd, was appointed chief executive officer of beer. -- INTERNATIONAL HEALTHWAY CORP - International Healthway Corp shares will start trading on the Catalist board of the Singapore Exchange on July 8. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei may retest 14,000 level on upbeat US data > S&P 500 extends gains on solid data > Bonds gain as ISM data fuels Fed speculation > Stuck on a risk roundabout, yen at the rear > Gold starts Q3 with short covering rally > Oil gains, Brent-US crude spread hits 2/1-2-year low > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: