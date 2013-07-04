UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
SINGAPORE, July 4 - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2358 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1615.41 0.08% 1.330 USD/JPY 99.77 -0.13% -0.130 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5032 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1254.69 0.28% 3.500 US CRUDE 101.3 0.06% 0.060 DOW JONES 14988.55 0.38% 56.14 ASIA ADRS 134.65 -0.59% -0.80 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro fall as Portugal revives debt crisis fears SE ASIA STOCKS-Most fall amid foreign selling; Indonesia leads STOCKS TO WATCH -- UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LIMITED - United Overseas Bank Limited said following the merger of the investment banking arm of the OSK Group into the RHB Group, the UOB Group and the OSK/RHB Group have agreed to terminate their various joint ventures in the fund management business in Malaysia. -- KEPPEL CORPORATION LTD - Keppel Corporation, the world's largest offshore drilling rig producer, won an order for a KFELS B Class jackup rig for $210 million from PV Drilling Overseas. Keppel Corp has acquired a 35 percent stake in PV Drilling Overseas at a consideration of $1 per share in cash for 350 ordinary shares from Falcon Energy Group Limited. PetroVietnam Drilling & Well Services Corporation owns 55 percent of PV Drilling Overseas, and Falcon holds the rest 10 percent. -- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD - Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Aaa issuer rating of Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd and the senior unsecured rating of ST Engineering Financial I Ltd, a wholly owned special purpose funding subsidiary of ST Engineering. -- PARKWAY LIFE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust (PLife REIT) plans to acquire two nursing home properties in Japan at a combined price of approximately S$23.1 million ($18.14 million). The acquisition, due to be completed by 12 July 2013, is expected to generate a net property yield of 7.1 percent. -- MIDAS HOLDINGS LTD - Midas Holdings said it has won a 44.3 million yuan ($7.23 million) contract from CNR Changchun Railway Vehicles Co., Ltd for two subway lines in the northeastern city of Changchun in China. Jilin Midas, a subsidiary of the company, will supply aluminium alloy extrusion profiles for 44 train sets with delivery expected from 2013 to 2015. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei set to edge up on US data; Portugal may cap gains > Wall St pares losses as tech shares advance > US Treasuries prices slip ahead of labor market data > Dollar gets the jitters before policy meetings, jobs > Gold buoyed by weak dollar, safe-haven buying > U.S. crude ends at 14-month high on stocks draw, Egypt > Key political risks to watch in Singapore
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
