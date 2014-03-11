SINGAPORE, March 11 Singapore's stockmarket rebounded on Tuesday, with commodity firms helping the bourse recoup Monday's losses.

The benchmark Straits Times index was up 0.4 percent at 3139.83 points as of 0439 GMT, in line with the broader Asian market. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.4 percent, after shedding 1.3 percent on Monday.

Olam International Ltd led the index, gaining 3.4 percent to hit a 16-month high of S$1.955. Around 10.4 million shares had changed hands as of 0440 GMT, nearly 1.8 times the average 30-day daily trading volume.

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd and Noble Group Ltd rose 3.4 percent and 2.8 percent respectively to hit intra-day highs of S$0.605 and S$1.11.

Malaysian palm oil futures climbed to 17-month high after an industry report showed that Malaysia's February palm oil stocks fell to an eight-month low as dry weather hindered output.

However, brokerage CIMB said it expected profit-taking in the crude palm oil (CPO) sector once the current spell of dry weather ends.

"We believe that the market has priced in the weather risk premium and hence, maintain our neutral stance on the sector," it wrote in a research note.