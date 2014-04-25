SINGAPORE, April 25 Singapore shares edged down
on Friday, tracking losses in the broader Asian market, as
investors took profits ahead of the weekend and escalating
tensions in Ukraine weighed on sentiment.
The benchmark Straits Times Index fell 0.5 percent
to 3,268.53, though it added 0.5 percent for the week. MSCI's
broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.7 percent.
ComfortDelgro Corp Ltd and Sembcorp Marine
led the declines, edging down 1.9 percent and 1.5
percent respectively.
The losses also extended to banks, with the sector
contributing most to the index's decline. Shares of UOB
and DBS Group Holdings Ltd fell 1 percent
and 0.5 percent, while OCBC stocks were up 0.1
percent.
"It's mostly profit-taking ahead of the weekend. We had a
pretty strong reaction yesterday, so people are taking money off
the table now," said Carey Wong, an analyst at OCBC Investment
Research.
Among other stocks, shares of railway operator SMRT Corp Ltd
added 0.8 percent at S$1.22, after stealing the
spotlight on Thursday with a record 21.6 percent jump. The
company said it was unaware of any reason to explain the surge
in a statement issued after trading hours.
(Reporting by Andrew Toh; Editing by Anand Basu)