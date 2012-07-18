Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0004 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1363.67 0.74% 10.030 USD/JPY 79.03 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5061 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1583.9 0.06% 1.010 US CRUDE 88.97 -0.28% -0.250 DOW JONES 12805.54 0.62% 78.33 ASIA ADRS 114.89 0.21% 0.24 -------------------------------------------------------------

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil, euro up after Bernanke economy view

SE ASIA STOCKS-Markets firmer on Fed stimulus hopes; Malaysia at record high

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- THAI BEVERAGE PCL, FRASER AND NEAVE ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES, OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP

- Thai Beverage PCL said on Wednesday it was in talks to buy stakes in beverage-to-property conglomerate Fraser and Neave and Asia Pacific Breweries from Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp.

-- CAPITAMALL TRUST

- CapitaMall Trust said its distributable income rose 5.5 percent in the second quarter to S$79.6 million from a year ago, helped by higher gross revenue from its shopping malls.

-- ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

- Ascendas REIT, which owns industrial assets, said its distribution per unit for April-June rose 10.3 percent to 3.53 Singapore cents from a year ago, helped by positive rental reversions and higher gross revenue due to acquisitions and the completion of development projects.

-- KEPPEL TELECOMMUNICATIONS & TRANSPORTATION LTD

- Logistics firm Keppel T&T said its second-quarter net profit fell 19.2 percent to S$14.3 million from a year ago, hurt by an increase in overheads and lower sundry income.

MARKET NEWS > Nikkei opens up after Wall Street rally > Coke, Goldman earnings good enough for Wall St > Yields rise as Bernanke mum on new Fed action > Dollar volatile; Bernanke vague on further easing > Gold cuts losses after Bernanke, equities help > Oil up on Bernanke leaving stimulus door open > Key political risks to watch in Singapore

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS

S.Korea China Hong Kong

Taiwan India Australia/NZ

OTHER MARKETS

Currency Eurostocks JP bonds

ADR Report LME metals

STOCKS NEWS

US

Europe

Asia

DIARIES & DATA:

Singapore diary

U.S. earnings diary

European diary

Asia Macro

TOP NEWS

Front Page Asian companies

U.S. company News European companies

Forex news Global Economy

Tech, Media and Telecoms

Financials General/political

A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Charmian Kok)