Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0004 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1363.67 0.74% 10.030
USD/JPY 79.03 -0.01% -0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5061 -- -0.002
SPOT GOLD 1583.9 0.06% 1.010
US CRUDE 88.97 -0.28% -0.250
DOW JONES 12805.54 0.62% 78.33
ASIA ADRS 114.89 0.21% 0.24
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil, euro up after Bernanke economy
view
SE ASIA STOCKS-Markets firmer on Fed stimulus hopes;
Malaysia at record high
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- THAI BEVERAGE PCL, FRASER AND NEAVE
ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES, OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP
- Thai Beverage PCL said on Wednesday it was in talks to buy
stakes in beverage-to-property conglomerate Fraser and Neave
and Asia Pacific Breweries from
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp.
-- CAPITAMALL TRUST
- CapitaMall Trust said its distributable income rose 5.5
percent in the second quarter to S$79.6 million from a year ago,
helped by higher gross revenue from its shopping malls.
-- ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
- Ascendas REIT, which owns industrial assets, said its
distribution per unit for April-June rose 10.3 percent to 3.53
Singapore cents from a year ago, helped by positive rental
reversions and higher gross revenue due to acquisitions and the
completion of development projects.
-- KEPPEL TELECOMMUNICATIONS & TRANSPORTATION LTD
- Logistics firm Keppel T&T said its second-quarter net
profit fell 19.2 percent to S$14.3 million from a year ago, hurt
by an increase in overheads and lower sundry income.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei opens up after Wall Street rally
> Coke, Goldman earnings good enough for Wall St
> Yields rise as Bernanke mum on new Fed action
> Dollar volatile; Bernanke vague on further easing
> Gold cuts losses after Bernanke, equities help
> Oil up on Bernanke leaving stimulus door open
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
S.Korea China Hong Kong
Taiwan India Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA:
Singapore diary
U.S. earnings diary
European diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
(Reporting by Charmian Kok)