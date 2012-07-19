Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0011 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1372.78 0.67% 9.110 USD/JPY 78.77 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.4942 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1573.3 0.06% 1.010 US CRUDE 89.92 0.06% 0.050 DOW JONES 12908.70 0.81% 103.16 ASIA ADRS 115.31 0.37% 0.42 -------------------------------------------------------------

GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro drops, bonds rise after Merkel comments

SE ASIA STOCKS-Mixed; Bernanke's gloomy economic views weigh

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- FRASER AND NEAVE, THAI BEVERAGE PCL, OCBC, ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES

- Companies linked to Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, including Thai Beverage, have agreed to pay $3.02 billion to buy stakes in conglomerage Fraser and Neave and affiliated brewery Asia Pacific Breweries from Oversea-Chinese Banking Group.

-- KEPPEL LAND LTD

- Keppel Land reported a 87.5 percent rise in second-quarter net profit to S$94.7 million, lifted by the property developer's high-end residential project in Singapore and K-REIT Asia , a real estate investment trust that it sponsors.

-- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD

- Singapore Exchange announced on Thursday that it is toughening its entry criteria for companies wanting to list on its main market, a move it said was aimed at making it more attractive for larger companies to go public in the city state.

topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Michael Perry)