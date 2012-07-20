Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2352 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1376.51 0.27% 3.730
USD/JPY 78.74 0.23% 0.180
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5094 -- -0.002
SPOT GOLD 1584.29 0.19% 3.000
US CRUDE 92.12 -0.58% -0.540
DOW JONES 12943.36 0.27% 34.66
ASIA ADRS 116.37 0.92% 1.06
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Earnings lift stocks, commodities broadly
higher
SE ASIA STOCKS-Singapore near 1-year high; others mixed
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD, ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES
, THAI BEVERAGE
- Heieneken said in a statement it has made an
offer to acquire F&N's direct and indirect interests in brewer
APB at S$50.00 per APB share, or for a total of S$5.1 billion
($4.1 billion).
-- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD
- The London Stock Exchange Group is in talks with
the Singapore Exchange about a potential 7.2 billion pound
($11.3 billion) merger, the Daily Telegraph reported, a deal
that would create the world's third-largest exchange group.
-- KEPPEL CORP LTD
- Singapore's Keppel Corp Ltd, the world's largest oil rig
builder, on Thursday reported a 35 percent rise in
second-quarter net profit, lifted by contributions from its
property division.
-- MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST
- Mapletree Logistics Trust said on Thursday its April-June
distribution per unit rose 6 percent from a year earlier to 1.70
Singapore cents, helped by its seven Japan assets as well as its
four acquisitions in South Korea and Malaysia.
-- SIA ENGINEERING CO LTD
- SIA Engineering said on Thursday it had secured a S$166
million ($132.4 million) contract from Cebu Air to
provide fleet management and maintenance, repair and overhaul
services over five years. With the latest contract, the total
revenue of SIA Engineering contracts with Cebu Air will grow to
S$236 million, it said.
-- SUNTEC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
- Suntec REIT posted on Thursday a 6.8 percent fall in
second-quarter distribution per unit to 2.36 Singapore cents
from a year earlier, hurt by lower income from Suntec City Mall
and the sale of Chijmes.
($1 = 1.2541 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Joseph Radford)