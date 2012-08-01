Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1379.32 -0.43% -5.980 USD/JPY 78.12 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.473 -- 0.003 SPOT GOLD 1613.06 -0.01% -0.230 US CRUDE 87.74 -0.36% -0.320 DOW JONES 13008.68 -0.49% -64.33 ASIA ADRS 116.92 0.36% 0.42 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks dip as markets hedge bets ahead of Fed, ECB SE ASIA STOCKS-Singapore, Indonesia outperform in July

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- THAI BEVERAGE PCL, FRASER AND NEAVE LTD

- Thai Beverage obtained a key waiver from the Singapore Exchange on Tuesday that will accelerate its move to become the biggest shareholder of Fraser and Neave Ltd.

-- CAPITALAND LTD

- CapitaLand Ltd, Southeast Asia's largest property developer, said on Wednesday its second-quarter net profit fell 3.3 percent TO S$385.9 million, hurt partly by smaller portfolio gains.

-- GREAT EASTERN HOLDINGS LTD

- Insurance firm Great Eastern said its second-quarter net profit tumbled 31 percent to S$81.4 million from a year ago, hurt by a weaker investment performance resulting from less favourable market conditions.

MARKET NEWS > Wall St dips as traders gear up for Fed; ends July up > Prices gain as markets await central banks > Euro hunkers down before Fed decision > Gold eases before cenbank meetings, up for July > Oil down 2nd day as stimulus hopes falter > Key political risks to watch in Singapore

(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)