Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2359 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1379.32 -0.43% -5.980
USD/JPY 78.12 0.01% 0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.473 -- 0.003
SPOT GOLD 1613.06 -0.01% -0.230
US CRUDE 87.74 -0.36% -0.320
DOW JONES 13008.68 -0.49% -64.33
ASIA ADRS 116.92 0.36% 0.42
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks dip as markets hedge bets ahead of Fed,
ECB
SE ASIA STOCKS-Singapore, Indonesia outperform in July
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- THAI BEVERAGE PCL, FRASER AND NEAVE LTD
- Thai Beverage obtained a key waiver from the Singapore
Exchange on Tuesday that will accelerate its move to become the
biggest shareholder of Fraser and Neave Ltd.
-- CAPITALAND LTD
- CapitaLand Ltd, Southeast Asia's largest property
developer, said on Wednesday its second-quarter net profit fell
3.3 percent TO S$385.9 million, hurt partly by smaller portfolio
gains.
-- GREAT EASTERN HOLDINGS LTD
- Insurance firm Great Eastern said its second-quarter net
profit tumbled 31 percent to S$81.4 million from a year ago,
hurt by a weaker investment performance resulting from less
favourable market conditions.
MARKET NEWS
> Wall St dips as traders gear up for Fed; ends July up
> Prices gain as markets await central banks
> Euro hunkers down before Fed decision
> Gold eases before cenbank meetings, up for July
> Oil down 2nd day as stimulus hopes falter
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)