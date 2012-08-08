Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2359 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1401.35 0.51% 7.120
USD/JPY 78.58 0.01% 0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6266 -- -0.002
SPOT GOLD 1610.35 -0.02% -0.330
US CRUDE 93.29 -0.41% -0.380
DOW JONES 13168.60 0.39% 51.09
ASIA ADRS 120.32 0.80% 0.96
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares at 3-month high, oil rises on policy
hopes
SE ASIA STOCKS-Markets ease; foreign investors turn to
Indonesia, Malaysia
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES, FRASER AND NEAVE
, THAI BEVERAGE PCL
- A company linked to Thai billionaire Charoen
Sirivadhanabhakdi has made an unsolicited bid of S$55 a share to
buy about 7.3 percent of Asia Pacific Breweries from Fraser and
Neave, potentially hurting Dutch brewer Heineken's offer for the
maker of Tiger beer.
-- SEMBCORP MARINE LTD
- Sembcorp Marine, the world's second-largest oil rig
builder, said on Wednesday it has secured contracts worth about
$4 billion from Sete Brasil Participacoes S.A., for the design
and construction of five drillships.
-- UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD
- United Overseas Bank, which on Tuesday capped a strong
earnings season for Singapore banks with a better-than-expected
profit rise, said its long-time chairman is stepping down next
year in a surprise move.
It also said it was interested in buying the Asian asset
management businesses belonging to Dutch bank and insurer ING
- which has a portfolio valued at about $54 billion -
if the price was right.
-- PERENNIAL CHINA RETAIL TRUST
- Perennial China Retail Trust, which owns shopping malls,
said its second quarter distribution per unit was 0.96 Singapore
cents, in line with its forecast, and warned that operating
performance for two of its malls in Shenyang will remain
challenging for the next two quarters.
-- YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING HOLDINGS LTD
- Yangzijiang said its second quarter net profit fell 9
percent to 878.2 million yuan from a year ago, hurt partly by a
rise in administrative expenses and finance cost.
-- INTRACO LTD, HANWELL HOLDINGS LTD
- Hanwell has received an offer from Singapore tycoon Oei
Hong Leong to acquire its 29.89 percent stake in Intraco for
S$18.6 million. The price offered by Oei was S$0.63, and
following the acquisition, he will make a general offer to
acquire all the Intraco shares he does not already own.
MARKET NEWS
> S&P hits 1,400 as ECB-inspired rally persists
> Prices slide as investors hope for policymaker action
> Yen softer, risk still buoyed in thin market
> Gold flat, volume low; investors wonder about c banks
> Oil at 12-wk high on N.Sea output drop, stimulus hope
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
S.Korea China Hong Kong
Taiwan India Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA:
Singapore diary
U.S. earnings diary
European diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
(Reporting by Charmian Kok)