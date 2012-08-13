UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0006 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1405.87 0.22% 3.070 USD/JPY 78.24 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6488 -- -0.010 SPOT GOLD 1620.39 0.06% 0.950 US CRUDE 93.24 0.40% 0.370 DOW JONES 13207.95 0.32% 42.76 ASIA ADRS 120.91 0.22% 0.26 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-US stocks manage 6th day of gains, stimulus eyed SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly higher; banks lead Indonesia to near 3-month high STOCKS TO WATCH -- GENTING SINGAPORE - Genting Singapore, which owns one of Singapore's two multibillion-dollar casino complexes, posted lower quarterly core earnings that missed expectations as gaming revenue fell and expenses rose. It had earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of S$306.3 million for the second quarter, down from S$382.7 million a year ago. -- ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES LTD - Tiger beer maker Asia Pacific Breweries Ltd, which Dutch brewer Heineken is trying to take over, posted on Friday a 36 percent rise in quarterly net profit as sales rose in Indochina and Southeast Asia. -- SC GLOBAL DEVELOPMENTS LTD - Property developer SC Global swung to a net loss of S$21.7 million for April-June, compared to a net profit of S$46.3 million a year ago, hurt by lower sales from its residential developments. -- UOL GROUP LTD - Property developer UOL Group posted a 19 percent fall in its net profit to S$171.7 million for the second quarter, mainly due to lower income from property development sales and smaller fair value gains from investment properties. -- MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC - Palm oil firm Mewah International said its net profit for April-June rose 3.8 percent to $6.3 million from a year ago, helped partly by a fall in cost of sales, although its revenue dropped 18.8 percent. -- TIGER AIRWAYS HOLDINGS LTD - Budget carrier Tiger Airways said it carried 532,000 passengers in July, 49 percent more than a year ago, but its passenger load factor slipped one percentage point to 84 percent. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei edges down, investors see few reasons to buy > S&P 500 ekes out gains to run streak to six days > U.S. bond prices gain on worries about global economy > Commodity currencies dip; data eyed > Gold up on stimulus hopes after weak Chinese data > Oil falls as China buys less, global demand seen weak > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources