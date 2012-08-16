UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Adds Singapore Airlines stock code) Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0021 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1405.53 0.11% 1.600 USD/JPY 79.08 0.11% 0.090 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8346 -- 0.017 SPOT GOLD 1604.31 0.09% 1.430 US CRUDE 94.4 0.07% 0.070 DOW JONES 13164.78 -0.06% -7.36 ASIA ADRS 119.04 -0.43% -0.51 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks firm; bonds fall on stimulus uncertainty SE ASIA STOCKS-Wilmar leads S'pore lower; others mixed STOCKS TO WATCH -- SINGAPORE AIRLINES - Singapore Airlines said it filled 68.5 percent of the available space on its planes in July, lower than 69.9 percent in June and 70.2 percent a year ago. -- INTRACO LTD, HANWELL HOLDINGS - A bidding war for Intraco has emerged after tycoon Oei Hong Leong raised his offer for Hanwell's 29.89 stake in the trading company to S$0.70. Oei increased his offer from S$0.63 each, after another bidder TH Investments offered to buy the Hanwell's stake at S$0.68 a share. -- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS - Ratings agency Moody's downgraded telecom firm SingTel to Aa3 from Aa2 with a stable outlook, while revising Optus' rating to negative from stable. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei gains as softer yen props up exporters > Wall St continues advance but at a snail's pace > Yields rise on stronger U.S. data, fewer Europe fears > Dollar hits 1-month high against yen > Gold rises on hope for US easing, hedge fund bullish > Brent ends above $116 to 3-month high on tight supply > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by John Mair)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources