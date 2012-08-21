UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. Singapore's financial markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2356 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1418.13 -0% -0.030 USD/JPY 79.32 -0.1% -0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.807 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1619.76 -0.02% -0.330 US CRUDE 95.88 -0.09% -0.090 DOW JONES 13271.64 -0.03% -3.56 ASIA ADRS 120.40 -0.03% -0.04 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip, euro wavers on ECB comment SE ASIA STOCKS-Thai stocks rise on energy; Banks lift Vietnam STOCKS TO WATCH -- ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES LTD, FRASER AND NEAVE LTD - Heineken NV raised its offer for Fraser and Neave's stake in the maker of Tiger beer to $6.35 billion on Friday, seeking to fend off a Thai rival for control of a leading brand in the fast-growing Southeast Asian market. -- CAPITAMALLS ASIA - Shopping mall developer CapitaMalls Asia said its wholly-owned subsidiary plans to issue S$250 million worth of unrated fixed rate notes paying 3.7 percent a year due in 2022 to institutional or sophisticated investors. -- CHIP ENG SENG CORP LTD - Property developer Chip Eng Seng said its wholly owned subsidiary has been awarded a S$137.7 million contract from Singapore's Housing and Development Board for building works. MARKET NEWS > Wall St flat after rally; Apple biggest company ever > Bonds flat as central bank action stays focus > Euro rises but uncertainty keeps investors cautious > Platinum hits 2-month high on S.Africa supply fears > Oil lower in choppy trading; Euro zone issues weigh > Key political risks to watch in Singapore
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources