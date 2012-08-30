UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
Singapore, Aug 30 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0026 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1410.49 0.08% 1.190 USD/JPY 78.7 0.03% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6506 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1655.84 -0.01% -0.100 US CRUDE 95.15 -0.36% -0.340 DOW JONES 13107.48 0.03% 4.49 ASIA ADRS 118.74 -0.03% -0.04 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks flat, U.S. oil falls as Isaac damage limited SE ASIA STOCKS-Thailand, Indonesia fall to 3-233k lows; S&P lifts Vietnam STOCKS TO WATCH -- KEPPEL CORP LTD - Rigbuilder Keppel Corp said it has issued S$300 million worth of senior unsecured fixed rate notes paying 4 percent, due in 2042. Credit Suisse is the sole lead manager for the issue. -- INTRACO LTD, HANWELL HOLDINGS LTD - Tycoon Oei Hong Leong's S$0.70 offer for Hanwell's 29.89 percent stake in trading company Intraco has lapsed after Oei imposed fresh conditions on the deal and did not extend a deadline for signing the agreement. -- AUSGROUP LTD - AusGroup, which provides services to the oil and gas and mining industries, said its fourth quarter net profit jumped 88 percent to A$8.25 million, helped by higher sales from its major projects segment and higher margins. -- AUSSINO GROUP - Aussino Group made a full year loss of S$13.2 million, wider than a loss of S$5.3 million a year earlier, hit by higher expenses. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by John Mair)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
