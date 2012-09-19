UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKS TO WATCH -- THAI BEVERAGE PCL, ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES LTD - Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, who controls Thai Beverage and is Fraser and Neave Ltd's (F&N) largest shareholder, has agreed to support the sale of F&N's stake in Tiger beer maker Asia Pacific Breweries Ltd to Heineken NV. -- TAT HONG HOLDINGS LTD - Crane company Tat Hong said it has issued 70 million new shares at S$1.20 each, raising total net proceeds of about S$82.1 million. CLSA Singapore was the sole global coordinator, bookrunner, lead manager and placement agent for the exercise. -- EZRA HOLDINGS LTD - Offshore services firm Ezra Holdings said it is launching its first Singapore dollar denominated subordinated perpetual securities that will raise S$150 million. The securities will have a fixed distribution rate of 8.75 percent a year for the first three years. -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD - Commodity firm Olam said it has bought 100 percent of Northern Coffee Corporation, the largest coffee estate in Zambia, for about $6.15 million. A further $40 million will be committed to develop 2,000 hectares of Arabica coffee plantation over the next five years.
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources