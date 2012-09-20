UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0020 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1461.05 0.12% 1.730 USD/JPY 78.4 0.05% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7665 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD 1769.49 0.02% 0.300 US CRUDE 91.77 -0.23% -0.210 DOW JONES 13577.96 0.10% 13.32 ASIA ADRS 123.65 0.63% 0.77 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks edge higher on BOJ easing, oil slumps SE ASIA STOCKS-Up as investors cheer BOJ easing news STOCKS TO WATCH -- ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES LTD - Dutch brewer Heineken NV said on Wednesday it would buy Kindest Place's 8.6 percent stake in Asia Pacific Breweries for S$53.00 ($43.26) per share - part of its move to take control of the Tiger beer brand and an Asian brewing network. -- GENTING HONG KONG LTD - Genting Hong Kong Ltd said it has no plans to sell its stake in Australia's Echo Entertainment Group Ltd, a day after Genting's Singapore sister company sold its holding in the operator of Sydney's only casino. -- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD - Singapore Telecommunications said it would acquire 100 percent of Pixable Inc, a smartphone application, for $26.5 million. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei pulls back from 4-mth high, China data eyed > Housing lifts Wall St; Norfolk Southern, Adobe fall > Bonds climb on worries over the pace of global growth > Yen in surprise rebound; NZD lifted by GDP > Gold flat near 6-1/2 mos high, outperforms crude > Oil dives as supply rises, Saudi talk spooks funds > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Charmian Kok)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources