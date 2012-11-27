UPDATE 3-Barclays surprise capital boost triggers pension concerns
SINGAPORE, Nov 27 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0011 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1406.29 -0.2% -2.860 USD/JPY 81.91 -0.18% -0.150 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.666 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1750.19 0.10% 1.700 US CRUDE 87.87 0.15% 0.130 DOW JONES 12967.37 -0.33% -42.31 ASIA ADRS 122.13 -0.23% -0.28 ------------------------------------------------------------- STOCKS TO WATCH -- STRAITS TRADING CO LTD - Straits Trading has signed non-binding agreements that may lead to the sale of most of its hotel operations to the Far East Organization property group, the companies said on Monday. -- SMRT CORP LTD - At least 100 Chinese bus drivers in Singapore, employed by SMRT Corp, refused to go to work on Monday to protest against changes to their employment terms, media reported, in a rare show of defiance in a city-state where industrial action is almost unheard of. -- KEPPEL TELECOMMUNICATIONS & TRANSPORTATION LTD - Keppel T&T said its wholly owned subsidiary will develop a logistics park in China's Anhui province through a joint venture with three other companies. Keppel will have a 60 percent stake in the joint venture.
DUBLIN, Feb 23 Packaging conglomerate Ardagh Group is well advanced with plans to launch an initial public offering (IPO) and intends to float on the New York Stock Exchange later this quarter, chairman Paul Coulson said on Thursday.