SINGAPORE, Dec 3 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0033 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1416.18 0.02% 0.230 USD/JPY 82.4 0.06% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6164 -- 0.003 SPOT GOLD 1716.34 0.08% 1.450 US CRUDE 88.88 -0.03% -0.030 DOW JONES 13025.58 0.03% 3.76 ASIA ADRS 123.34 0.13% 0.16 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-US deadlock, data cap stocks; euro gains SE ASIA STOCKS-Bangkok at 16-1/2 year high; Jakarta near 8-week low STOCKS TO WATCH -- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD - Singapore Airlines said on Monday it was in discussions with interested parties for the possible divestment of its 49 percent stake in British carrier Virgin Atlantic. SIA did not name the interested parties, but Reuters reported on Sunday that Delta Air Lines Inc has held recent talks to buy SIA's 49 percent stake in Virgin Atlantic, citing two people familiar with the matter. -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD - Singapore commodity trader Olam requested on Monday a trading halt in its shares for one day pending the release of an announcement. - Olam bought 100 percent of Dehydro Foods Ltd, which processes dehydrated onions and herbs in Egypt, for S$30.8 million. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei gains on China PMI, weaker yen > Wall St ends flat as 'fiscal cliff' focus lingers > Prices flat as profit-taking offsets month-end buying > Euro subdued, China data cheers Aussie dlr > Gold down for day and month on U.S. fiscal worries > Oil posts first monthly rise since August > Key political risks to watch in Singapore