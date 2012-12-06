Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2354 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1409.28 0.16% 2.230 USD/JPY 82.46 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5977 -- 0.007 SPOT GOLD 1692.01 -0.08% -1.400 US CRUDE 87.82 -0.07% -0.060 DOW JONES 13034.49 0.64% 82.71 ASIA ADRS 122.99 0.64% 0.78 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St rallies on fiscal hopes; Spain hits euro SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly up on China growth hopes STOCKS TO WATCH -- SC GLOBAL DEVELOPMENTS LTD - Property developer SC Global Developments said its controlling shareholder Simon Cheong launched a S$745 million cash offer for shares of the company he does not already own. The offer price of S$1.80 a share represents a 49.4 percent premium to its last traded price on Nov 30. -- CHINA FISHERY GROUP LTD, PACIFIC ANDES RESOURCES DEVELOPMENT LTD - China Fishery and Pacific Andes Resources said they were in talks with Russian Sea Catching LLC to explore opportunities for possible future cooperation in the Russian fishery industry. The companies issued the statement after media reports about the possible formation of a joint venture with a Russian company. -- KEPPEL REIT - Keppel REIT said its 99.9 percent owned subsidiary Ocean Properties LLC has obtained a S$505 million 5-year term loan facility, which will be used mainly to refinance its outstanding loans maturing of 31 December. MARKET NEWS > Dow, S&P rise, but Nasdaq sours with Apple in wild day > US debt prices firm on fiscal cliff concerns > Euro falls against dollar after Spain bond auction > Gold falls to one-month low on fund sales, technicals > Oil falls after US gasoline inventories leap higher > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: