Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0016 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1418.55 0.03% 0.480
USD/JPY 82.4 0.09% 0.070
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.613 -- -0.005
SPOT GOLD 1710.61 -0.06% -0.980
US CRUDE 85.68 0.14% 0.120
DOW JONES 13169.88 0.11% 14.75
ASIA ADRS 124.32 0.03% 0.04
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks end up; politics rattle Italy
markets
SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly up; Singapore touches 16-mth high
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- SC GLOBAL DEVELOPMENTS
- Property developer SC Global said its chief executive
officer Simon Cheong bought 4.7 million shares at S$1.80 each,
raising his stake in the company to 59.72 percent from 58.58
percent. Last week, Cheong launched a plan to privatise SC
Global in a deal worth about S$745 million.
-- TIGER AIRWAYS HOLDINGS LTD
- Budget carrier Tiger Airways Holdings said it carried
628,000 passengers in November, 56 percent more than a year ago.
Its passenger load factor was up 8 percentage points in the same
period.
-- GAYLIN HOLDINGS LTD
- Offshore services firm Gaylin Holdings said its second
quarter net profit jumped 80.5 percent to S$3.2 million from a
year ago, boosted by higher revenue.
MARKET NEWS
> Wall St gets small lift from technology and McDonald's
> Prices edge higher on Washington budget worries
> Euro survives Italy worry, Fed in focus
> Gold rises on US budget talks, Fed stimulus hopes
> Brent oil gains after Chinese oil imports grow
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
S.Korea China Hong Kong
Taiwan India Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA:
Singapore diary
U.S. earnings diary
European diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: