UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0016 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1428.48 0.04% 0.640 USD/JPY 83.22 -0.04% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6885 -- -0.014 SPOT GOLD 1707.91 -0.21% -3.640 US CRUDE 86.72 -0.06% -0.050 DOW JONES 13245.45 -0.02% -2.99 ASIA ADRS 125.55 0.46% 0.58 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro climb after Fed; long bonds slump SE ASIA STOCKS-Most rise on US Fed monetary easing hopes STOCKS TO WATCH -- KEPPEL CORP LTD - Keppel, the world's largest rigbuilder, said it has secured an order from a unit of Mexico's national oil company to build two jackup rigs worth $420 million. -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD, OVERSEAS UNION ENTERPRISE LTD - Japan's Kirin Holdings has agreed to pay S$2.7 billion for Fraser and Neave's food and beverage business, if a $13.1 billion bid for F&N by a group led by property developer Overseas Union Enterprise goes through. F&N has also appointed J.P. Morgan (S.E.A.) Ltd as an independent financial advisor to review the Overseas Union-led bid, which came after firms linked to Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi made an offer for the conglomerate. -- SC GLOBAL DEVELOPMENTS LTD - SC Global Developments said its chairman and chief executive Simon Cheong bought 2.49 million shares at S$1.80 on the market, raising his stake in the company to 60.74 percent from 60.14 percent. Last week, Cheong launched a bid to privatise the property developer. -- FAR EAST ORCHARD LTD - Property firm Far East Orchard signed a non-binding agreement with Toga Pty Ltd to explore the establishment of a joint venture company in Australia, which will own the hospitality management business of Toga. MARKET NEWS > Wall St ends almost flat as Bernanke warns on "cliff" > Prices drop as Fed announces new bond-buying program > Yen extends fall, USD pinned down by aggressive Fed > Gold rises after Fed makes surprise low-rate pledge > Oil up on more Fed stimulus, OPEC holds output target > Key political risks to watch in Singapore
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources