Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0001 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1419.45 -0.63% -9.030
USD/JPY 83.64 0.01% 0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7299 -- -0.002
SPOT GOLD 1696.44 -0.01% -0.250
US CRUDE 86.33 0.51% 0.440
DOW JONES 13170.72 -0.56% -74.73
ASIA ADRS 125.35 -0.16% -0.20
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, oil fall on fears of US 'fiscal
cliff'
SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly weak; Manila further slips below
record peak
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- CAPITALAND LTD
- Australand Property Group, 59 percent owned by
CapitaLand, on Friday rejected an offer from larger rival GPT
Group to buy parts of its business, including its $2.4
billion investment property portfolio, saying the bid did not
provide a sufficient premium.
-- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD
- Cash-rich Singapore Airlines Ltd will likely need
acquisitions or more partnerships as it reshapes its strategy to
tap into fast-growing Asian markets and to counter stiff
competition from Middle Eastern carriers.
- SIA and Virgin America launched a codeshare partnership
-- WHEELOCK PROPERTIES (SINGAPORE) LTD, SC GLOBAL
DEVELOPMENTS LTD
- Wheelock Properties, the second-largest shareholder of SC
Global Developments, said it bought 1.066 million shares in the
property developer at S$1.81, raising its stake to 16.09
percent. Simon Cheong, SC Global's chairman and chief executive
officer launched last week a S$1.80-a-share offer to privatise
the company.
MARKET NEWS
> S&P 500 ends 6-day winning streak on 'cliff' anxiety
> Prices ease as 30-year auction mediocre
> Yen on track for another sorry week as BOJ looms
> Gold falls as funds liquidate on Fed fears
> Oil falls as fiscal cliffhanger fuels caution
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
