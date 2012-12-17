Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2356 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1413.58 -0.41% -5.870 USD/JPY 84.16 -0.18% -0.150 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7231 -- 0.019 SPOT GOLD 1695.26 0.01% 0.170 US CRUDE 87 0.31% 0.270 DOW JONES 13135.01 -0.27% -35.71 ASIA ADRS 125.98 0.50% 0.63 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares fall on U.S. fiscal worry; oil up on China SE ASIA STOCKS-Manila underperforms; profit-taking derails rally STOCKS TO WATCH -- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING - ST Engineering said its aerospace arm will acquire 100 percent of Volant Aerospace LLC for $13.1 million, which will help the company to develop cabin interior engineering, manufacturing and repair capabilities. -- MAPLETREE INVESTMENTS - Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd, a firm owned by state investor Temasek, has hired major investment banks to manage an initial public offering next year of a real estate investment trust (REIT) that would have only Chinese assets and raise $1 billion, IFR reported. Mapletree manages other listed REITs including Mapletree Logistics Trust and Mapletree Commercial Trust . MARKET NEWS > Nikkei opens up after Wall Street rally > Wall St ends lower on sour Apple, 'cliff' uncertainty > Prices rise as tame inflation supports Fed policy > Yen slumps to 20-mth low following LDP victory > Gold under $1,700 on US fiscal worry, thin trade > Oil rises on China data as January Brent nears expiry > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: