Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD - Thai beer baron Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi has failed in a bid to increase his stake in Singapore's 129-year-old beverage company Fraser and Neave, two sources said. Charoen has been locked in a bidding war since September against a group led by Overseas Union Enterprise and its chairman Stephen Riady who is also the president of Indonesia's Lippo group of companies.

-- PROPERTY - Singapore's new private home sales excluding executive condominiums fell 44 percent in November from a month ago to 1,087 units, according to data from the Urban Redevelopment Authority.

-- WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LTD - Palm oil firm Wilmar will sell its 15 percent stake in Fortune Gas Investment Holdings Ltd, the natural gas business of Fortune Oil, to China Gas Holdings Ltd as part of a proposed deal for Fortune Oil to inject its natural gas business into China Gas for a total of $400 million.

-- COSCO Corp (Singapore) Ltd - Shipbuilder COSCO Corp said a unit has secured a contract worth over $370 million to build a floating vessel for a European company.

-- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD - Singapore Airlines carried 1.5 million passengers in November, 9.7 percent higher than a year ago. Its passenger load factor also increased 2.5 percentage points to 77.7 percent last month.