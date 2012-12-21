Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0035 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1443.69 0.55% 7.880
USD/JPY 84.31 -0.06% -0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7892 -- -0.011
SPOT GOLD 1647.7 0.03% 0.560
US CRUDE 89.93 -0.22% -0.200
DOW JONES 13311.72 0.45% 59.75
ASIA ADRS 131.39 1.06% 1.38
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares gain on hopes for 'cliff' deal; gold
tumbles
SE ASIA STOCKS-Most up; Philippines rises further after S&P
upgrade
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- STX OSV HOLDINGS LTD
- Italian government-owned shipbuilder Fincantieri SpA has
agreed to buy 50.75 percent of Singapore-listed STX OSV Holdings
Ltd from STX Europe for about S$730 million ($600
million).
-- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES LTD
- Global Logistic Properties listed its Japanese real estate
investment trust on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. GLP contributed 30
of its Japanese properties to the REIT, which helped it to raise
net cash proceeds of about $1 billion.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei rises, led by exporters on weak yen
> Wall St bounces back on hope for 'cliff' solution
> Bond prices nudge higher on U.S. fiscal muddle
> Yen still on the backfoot as year-end lull sets in
> Iraq's gold holding quadrupled between Aug and Oct
> Crude futures end mixed as budget deal stalls
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
