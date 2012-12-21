Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0035 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1443.69 0.55% 7.880 USD/JPY 84.31 -0.06% -0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7892 -- -0.011 SPOT GOLD 1647.7 0.03% 0.560 US CRUDE 89.93 -0.22% -0.200 DOW JONES 13311.72 0.45% 59.75 ASIA ADRS 131.39 1.06% 1.38 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares gain on hopes for 'cliff' deal; gold tumbles SE ASIA STOCKS-Most up; Philippines rises further after S&P upgrade STOCKS TO WATCH -- STX OSV HOLDINGS LTD - Italian government-owned shipbuilder Fincantieri SpA has agreed to buy 50.75 percent of Singapore-listed STX OSV Holdings Ltd from STX Europe for about S$730 million ($600 million). -- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES LTD - Global Logistic Properties listed its Japanese real estate investment trust on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. GLP contributed 30 of its Japanese properties to the REIT, which helped it to raise net cash proceeds of about $1 billion. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei rises, led by exporters on weak yen > Wall St bounces back on hope for 'cliff' solution > Bond prices nudge higher on U.S. fiscal muddle > Yen still on the backfoot as year-end lull sets in > Iraq's gold holding quadrupled between Aug and Oct > Crude futures end mixed as budget deal stalls > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: