Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0017 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1457.15 -0.32% -4.740 USD/JPY 87.05 0.02% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8744 -- -0.026 SPOT GOLD 1660.5 0.11% 1.900 US CRUDE 93.25 0.11% 0.100 DOW JONES 13328.85 -0.41% -55.44 ASIA ADRS 131.95 -1.52% -2.04 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, dollar down ahead of earnings, bonds rise SE ASIA STOCKS-Most retreat, banks lead Vietnam to 7-month high STOCKS TO WATCH -- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD - Singapore Exchange said on Tuesday that it has tightened its risk management systems so it can to meet new global regulatory standards and make it easier for U.S. and European banks to continue to be members of its clearing houses. -- UNITED ENVIROTECH LTD - KKR & Co LP has agreed to make a $40 million follow-on investment in China-focused water treatment and recycling company United Envirotech through a share purchase, the companies said in a statement on Tuesday. - United Envirotech also plans to invest S$35 million in Memstar Technology Ltd, another water treatment firm, through a share purchase from Memstar's chairman and chief executive officer. -- WHEELOCK PROPERTIES (SINGAPORE) LTD - A unit of Wheelock Properties, Pinehill Investments Pte Ltd has put in the highest bid for a residential land tender in Singapore for S$8,502.35 per square meter of gross floor area. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei sheds 1 pct in early trade as yen rebounds > Wall Street slips as earnings season gets under way > U.S. bond prices gain as higher yields reel in buyers > Euro, dollar fall vs yen as BOJ, ECB eyed > Gold up for first time in 3 days on Asian buying > Brent crude up as annual rebalancing widens WTI spread > Key political risks to watch in Singapore