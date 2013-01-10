Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0025 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1461.02 0.27% 3.870 USD/JPY 88.09 0.25% 0.220 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8639 -- 0.003 SPOT GOLD 1655.85 -0.09% -1.440 US CRUDE 93.16 0.06% 0.060 DOW JONES 13390.51 0.46% 61.66 ASIA ADRS 133.47 1.15% 1.52 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Alcoa result lifts shares; dollar up vs yen SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia at one-week low; Philippines ends at new high STOCKS TO WATCH -- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD - The Singapore Exchange will launch futures contracts next month, including iron ore, the bourse said on Wednesday, as it aims to keep and attract more U.S. clients faced with tougher over-the-counter trading rules. -- AUSGROUP LTD - AusGroup Ltd said it has secured A$17 million worth of new projects for construction and maintenance activities on oil and gas industrial projects. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei gains as renewed yen weakness boosts exporters > Wall Street rises after Alcoa reports earnings > Prices near flat as govt debt ceiling debate looms > Yen near 2 1/2-year low as BOJ meeting nears > Gold down ahead of BoE, ECB meetings, PGMs up > Oil slips following big U.S. gasoline stock build > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: