Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0025 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1480.94 0.56% 8.310 USD/JPY 89.84 -0.02% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8786 -- -0.005 SPOT GOLD 1686.99 -0.02% -0.270 US CRUDE 95.2 -0.30% -0.290 DOW JONES 13596.02 0.63% 84.79 ASIA ADRS 134.90 0.92% 1.22 ------------------------------------------------------------- STOCKS TO WATCH -- CAPITAMALL TRUST - CapitaMall Trust, which owns shopping malls in Singapore, said its fourth quarter distributable income rose 5.7 percent to S$79.8 million from a year ago, helped by higher rental income. -- MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST - Mapletree Logistics Trust said its fourth quarter distribution per unit gained 1 percent to 1.70 Singapore cents, helped by higher net property income. -- SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD - Sembcorp Industries signed a 20-year water purchase agreement with the Abu Dhabi Water & Electricity Company, allowing it to expand its seawater desalination capacity in the United Arab Emirates.