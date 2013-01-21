Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0024 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1485.98 0.34% 5.040 USD/JPY 89.88 -0.19% -0.170 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8399 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1687.5 0.25% 4.160 US CRUDE 95.23 -0.35% -0.330 DOW JONES 13649.70 0.39% 53.68 ASIA ADRS 135.22 0.24% 0.32 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, oil prices rebound on U.S. budget talk SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia at record high, Thailand at 17-1/2 year high STOCKS TO WATCH -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD, OVERSEAS UNION ENTERPRISE LTD - Thailand's third richest man has raised his takeover offer for Singapore's Fraser and Neave Ltd, valuing the property and drinks conglomerate at nearly $11.3 billion, a move to fend off a rival bid from a group run by Indonesian tycoon Stephen Riady. -- KEPPEL TELECOMMUNICATIONS & TRANSPORTATION - Keppel T&T said the Securus Fund, a Shariah-compliant data centre fund which it co-sponsors with AEP Capital, saw its second closing with capital commitments totalling $170 million, of which $50 million came from Keppel T&T. -- CITY DEVELOPMENTS LTD - City Development's hotel arm Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc said its wholly-owned subsidiary has agreed to buy a plot of land in Seoul, Korea for 17.23 million pounds ($27.33 million). -- LIZHONG WHEEL GROUP LTD - Lizhong Wheel said it is cooperating with Indian authorities regarding an investigation on alleged dumping of 12-24 inches aluminium wheels imported from China. The company makes 12-24 inches aluminium wheels and exports them to India, and may have been offered preferential anti-dumping tax rates. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei edges down with BOJ move priced in > Dow, S&P 500 end at 5-yr highs on early earnings beats > Bond prices climb as buyers emerge after sell-off > Yen sees no reprieve as BOJ meeting looms > Gold slightly lower after weak U.S. consumer data > Brent crude up on debt limit proposal, supply worries > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: