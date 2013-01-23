Following are some company-related and market news that could
have an impact on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0023 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1492.56 0.44% 6.580
USD/JPY 88.57 -0.15% -0.130
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8435 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1694.41 0.17% 2.810
US CRUDE 96.8 0.12% 0.120
DOW JONES 13712.21 0.46% 62.51
ASIA ADRS 134.38 -0.62% -0.84
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-BoJ to buy assets, S&P 500 sets new 5-year
high
SE ASIA STOCKS-Most end off lows; late buying seen after
BOJ
STOCKS TO WATCH
--CAPITACOMMERCIAL TRUST
- CapitaCommerical Trust, which owns offices, said its
fourth quarter distributable income rose 7 percent to S$58.3
million, helped by new tenants and lease renewals.
-- MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST
- Mapletree Industrial Trust, which owns factories and other
industrial assets, said its third quarter distributable income
rose 6.9 percent to S$37.7 million, helped by rental revenue and
improved occupancies.
-- SUNTEC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
- Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust, which owns commercial
assets, said its fourth quarter distributable income dipped 5.3
percent to S$52.4 million, mainly due to the closure of its
properties Suntec Singapore and Suntec City Mall for upgrading
works.
-- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD
- Singapore Exchange, Asia's second largest bourse operator
by market capitalisation, reported a 17 percent rise in its
second quarter net profit to S$76.3 million, helped by a strong
performance at its derivatives business.
