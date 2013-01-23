Following are some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0023 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1492.56 0.44% 6.580 USD/JPY 88.57 -0.15% -0.130 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8435 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1694.41 0.17% 2.810 US CRUDE 96.8 0.12% 0.120 DOW JONES 13712.21 0.46% 62.51 ASIA ADRS 134.38 -0.62% -0.84 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-BoJ to buy assets, S&P 500 sets new 5-year high SE ASIA STOCKS-Most end off lows; late buying seen after BOJ STOCKS TO WATCH --CAPITACOMMERCIAL TRUST - CapitaCommerical Trust, which owns offices, said its fourth quarter distributable income rose 7 percent to S$58.3 million, helped by new tenants and lease renewals. -- MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST - Mapletree Industrial Trust, which owns factories and other industrial assets, said its third quarter distributable income rose 6.9 percent to S$37.7 million, helped by rental revenue and improved occupancies. -- SUNTEC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust, which owns commercial assets, said its fourth quarter distributable income dipped 5.3 percent to S$52.4 million, mainly due to the closure of its properties Suntec Singapore and Suntec City Mall for upgrading works. -- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD - Singapore Exchange, Asia's second largest bourse operator by market capitalisation, reported a 17 percent rise in its second quarter net profit to S$76.3 million, helped by a strong performance at its derivatives business. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei falls, exporters sold on profit-taking > Banks, commodity stocks lift S&P 500 to 5-year high > Prices up on weaker housing data, focus on debt limit > Yen squeezed higher, Aussie eyes inflation data > Gold up on Japan stimulus, U.S. stocks at 5-year high > Oil rises on BOJ plan, German investor sentiment > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: