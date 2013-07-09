Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
--------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2359 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1640.46 0.53% 8.570
USD/JPY 100.94 -0.01% -0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6432 -- 0.006
SPOT GOLD 1233.66 -0.18% -2.230
US CRUDE 103.02 -0.12% -0.120
DOW JONES 15224.69 0.59% 88.85
ASIA ADRS 135.17 -0.49% -0.67
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks end higher, dollar briefly touches
3-year high
SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia, Philippine, Thailand extend slide
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES LTD
- Global Logistic Properties will start construction of GLP
Naruohama, a large-scale, multi-tenant logistics facility in the
Japanese city of Osaka in May 2014, with the development cost
estimated at 15.7 billion yen ($155.3 million).
-- SINGAPORE'S INTERNET REGULATION
- Singapore's move to tighten regulation of news websites,
already under fire from bloggers and human rights groups, has
attracted criticism from large Internet firms with a big
presence in the city-state, including Facebook Inc, eBay
Inc, Google Inc and Yahoo! Inc, which
say the new rules will hurt the industry.
-- TEMASEK HOLDINGS PTE LTD
- Singapore state investors Temasek has established Pavilion
Gas to handle the group's natural gas businesses and activities,
Singapore's Business Times newspaper said.
-- SINGAPORE HAZE LAWS
- Singapore is looking at introducing extra-territorial laws
to deal with companies found responsible for slash-and-burn
practices that caused the haze that rolled over Singapore and
Malaysia from Indonesia's Sumatra island, the Straits Times
cited Law Minister K. Shanmugam as saying.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei set to rebound on global lead; China market eyed
> Wall St rises as attention turns to earnings season
> U.S. bonds rally after post-payrolls selloff
> U.S. dollar edges lower but likely to resume gains
> Gold rises on U.S. dollar's fall, bargain hunting
> Brent crude edges lower as supply concerns ease
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
S.Korea China Hong Kong
Taiwan India Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA:
Singapore diary
U.S. earnings diary
European diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: