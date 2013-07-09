Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2359 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1640.46 0.53% 8.570 USD/JPY 100.94 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6432 -- 0.006 SPOT GOLD 1233.66 -0.18% -2.230 US CRUDE 103.02 -0.12% -0.120 DOW JONES 15224.69 0.59% 88.85 ASIA ADRS 135.17 -0.49% -0.67 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks end higher, dollar briefly touches 3-year high SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia, Philippine, Thailand extend slide STOCKS TO WATCH -- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES LTD - Global Logistic Properties will start construction of GLP Naruohama, a large-scale, multi-tenant logistics facility in the Japanese city of Osaka in May 2014, with the development cost estimated at 15.7 billion yen ($155.3 million). -- SINGAPORE'S INTERNET REGULATION - Singapore's move to tighten regulation of news websites, already under fire from bloggers and human rights groups, has attracted criticism from large Internet firms with a big presence in the city-state, including Facebook Inc, eBay Inc, Google Inc and Yahoo! Inc, which say the new rules will hurt the industry. -- TEMASEK HOLDINGS PTE LTD - Singapore state investors Temasek has established Pavilion Gas to handle the group's natural gas businesses and activities, Singapore's Business Times newspaper said. -- SINGAPORE HAZE LAWS - Singapore is looking at introducing extra-territorial laws to deal with companies found responsible for slash-and-burn practices that caused the haze that rolled over Singapore and Malaysia from Indonesia's Sumatra island, the Straits Times cited Law Minister K. Shanmugam as saying. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei set to rebound on global lead; China market eyed > Wall St rises as attention turns to earnings season > U.S. bonds rally after post-payrolls selloff > U.S. dollar edges lower but likely to resume gains > Gold rises on U.S. dollar's fall, bargain hunting > Brent crude edges lower as supply concerns ease > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: