UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2355 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1652.32 0.72% 11.860 USD/JPY 101.11 -0.03% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6434 -- 0.004 SPOT GOLD 1247.64 -0.10% -1.200 US CRUDE 104.42 0.86% 0.890 DOW JONES 15300.34 0.50% 75.65 ASIA ADRS 137.00 1.36% 1.83 ------------------------------------------------------------- -- SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LTD - Media group Singapore Press Holdings Ltd plans to raise at least S$523 million ($409 million) by spinning off some of its property assets via a real estate investment trust, according to a preliminary prospectus filed on Tuesday. -- COSCO CORPORATION (SINGAPORE) LTD - Two subsidiaries of COSCO Corporation (Singapore) have won a contract from an unnamed Asian company to build an oil tanker of 22,000 dwt (deadweight tonnes), and an order from an unnamed European company to build a stinger barge, for a total of $36 million. - COSCO (Zhousan) Shipyard Co Ltd, a subsidiary of the company, confirmed a contract with a European shipowner for the construction of four 111,000 dwt oil tankers for a total of over $180 million. -- YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD - Myanmar-focused investment firm Yoma Strategic Holdings, through its 70 percent owned subsidiary, Myanmar Motors Pte Ltd, has entered into a new joint venture with several unrelated third parties to provide automotive-related services and parts in Myanmar.
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources