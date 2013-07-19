Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2317 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1689.37 0.5% 8.460 USD/JPY 100.55 0.15% 0.150 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.534 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1284.09 -0.03% -0.400 US CRUDE 108.15 0.10% 0.110 DOW JONES 15548.54 0.50% 78.02 ASIA ADRS 142.11 -0.09% -0.13 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS- Stocks hit record highs on Bernanke, yen drops SE ASIA STOCKS- Mostly firmer; Thailand, Philippines hit near 6-wk highs STOCKS TO WATCH KEPPEL CORP LTD Singapore's Keppel Corporation said its net profit fell by a third in the second quarter to S$346.8 million ($275 million)from a year ago, mainly due to lower contributions from offshore marine and property and investments. It also announced on Thursday evening that its chief financial officer Loh Chin Hua will become CEO on Jan 1, taking over from Choo Chiau Beng who has been in the top post since 2009. CAPITAMALL TRUST CapitaMall Trust said on Friday second-quarter distributable income rose 10.2 percent from a year ago, helped by strong tenants' sales and increased shoppers' traffic. FRASER AND NEAVE Fraser and Neave has been allowed a final extension up to Dec. 31 to restore its public float. The extension came after the firm's Thai owners, TCC Assets Ltd and Thai Beverage Public Co Ltd, were unable to dispose of the company's shares to restore the public float during the current extension period. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei rises 1.3 pct yen weakens on Bernanke comments > Dow, S&P 500 end at all-time highs on earnings, Bernanke > U.S. bond prices fall on upbeat factory, claims data > Yen under pressure, major chart levels tested > Gold rebounds on crude oil gains, short-covering > US crude hits 16-mth high above $108 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: